11th Circ. Refuses New Trial In Booze Sales Tech IP Row

By Morgan Conley (December 22, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday refused to order a new trial in a trade secrets dispute over software for alcohol sales, saying the jury's $5.7 million verdict finding a rival willfully and maliciously misappropriated trade secrets to develop a nearly identical product has evidentiary support.

In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected iControl Systems USA's bid for a new trial in the trade secrets case brought by Financial Information Technologies, or Fintech. The panel upheld a Florida federal court's refusal to disturb the jury's finding that iControl misappropriated trade secrets gained from a former Fintech executive, Mark Lopez, and...

