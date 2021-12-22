SocGen, BNP Beat Suit By Cuban Bank Heirs, For Now

By Katryna Perera (December 22, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice a suit accusing Societe Generale and BNP Paribas of wrongfully obtaining and holding assets that had been seized from the founders of a Cuban bank after Fidel Castro's revolution. Twelve descendants of the founders of Cuban bank Banco Nunez initially sued Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA in 2019, claiming that by extending credit facilities to the Cuban bank that now holds the assets confiscated from Banco Nunez, the two French financial institutions had trafficked seized property in violation of the Helms-Burton Act. The French banks moved to dismiss the...

