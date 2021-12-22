Daimler Reaches Licensing Deal With Avanci Over 4G Tech

By Ryan Davis (December 22, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- Daimler AG has entered an agreement with patent licensing pool Avanci covering standard-essential 4G patents, the parties confirmed Wednesday, after Daimler settled German patent infringement suits with Avanci members including Nokia and Sharp. "I am pleased to confirm that Daimler has entered into a license agreement with Avanci. I can also confirm that it covers 4G technology," Avanci representative Mark Durrant said in an email. Avanci acts as a one-stop marketplace for standard-essential patents owned by 47 companies, including Ericsson and Qualcomm, which cover 4G, 3G and 2G technology used in connected vehicles. Durrant said a total of 26 automotive brands have...

