FTC Judge To Rule On Altria-Juul Deal Challenge By Jan. 21

By J. Edward Moreno (December 22, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's in-house judge gave himself a 30-day extension to file a final decision over a challenge to Altria Group Inc.'s $12.8 billion purchase of a 35% stake in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. In a decision dated Dec. 17, but made public this week, FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell said he will file a sealed version of his decision on the case by Jan. 21, 2022, citing an "extraordinarily high" volume of material presented at trial. According to the filing, the record includes 2,480 exhibits and 3,410 pages of trial transcript from 37 witnesses. The...

