FCC Revises IHeart's Foreign Ownership Conditions

By Nadia Dreid (December 22, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- IHeartMedia convinced the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to approve the partial foreign ownership stake that a British investment firm has in the American radio behemoth, while also setting a cap on how much voting sway that firm can hold in the future. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd.'s 6.8% equity interest and 8.0% voting interest in iHeartMedia Inc. were approved by the FCC in a ruling that also set a 15% cap on the investment that the firm, owned by British business tycoon Michael Tabor, can have in the radio company in the future. "We find that grant of this...

