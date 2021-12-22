2 Crimes Aren't Better Than 1 In Deportations, 9th Circ. Says

By Hailey Konnath (December 22, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday held that an immigrant convicted of multiple offenses couldn't stop his deportation just because the relevant statute refers to "an offense" in the singular, ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals was correct to reject his application. Mexico native Jesus Ramirez-Medina had hoped to get his removal canceled under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows immigrants who've been in the U.S. for a decade to do so if they've shown good moral character and exceptional hardship to a family member that would result from their removal. The law specifies that immigrants who've been convicted of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS