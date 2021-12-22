EPA Walks Back Trump OK For Okla. To Regulate Tribal Lands

By Keith Goldberg (December 22, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed withdrawing a Trump-era policy allowing Oklahoma to maintain regulatory control over environmental issues on many tribal lands, a policy that was implemented after the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling raised major jurisdictional questions in the state. Former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler granted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's request to regulate activities including fracking and hazardous waste disposal on tribal lands in October 2020. In making the request, Stitt exercised gubernatorial powers instituted in 2005 as a rider to a major federal transportation spending bill. The EPA said Wednesday it wants to withdraw and reconsider the policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS