NJ Casino Scores Partial Virus Coverage Win

By Ben Zigterman (December 22, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- Ocean Casino Resort's COVID-19 coverage suit can continue against three of its four insurers after a New Jersey state judge found Wednesday that the Atlantic City casino has sufficiently alleged "direct physical loss or damage," a phrase the judge said was ambiguous. A New Jersey state judge ruled that an Atlantic City casino's COVID-19 coverage suit can continue against three of its four insurers. (iStock Photo) Zurich unit American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., Allianz subsidiary Interstate Fire and Casualty Co. and AIG Specialty Insurance Co. lost their bids to dismiss the suit from casino owner AC Ocean Walk LLC....

