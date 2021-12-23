Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Optis Urges Justices To Skip Apple's Fintiv Appeal After Thryv

By Dani Kass (December 23, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Optis Cellular Technology LLC on Thursday told the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Apple's petition challenging Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent allowing inter partes reviews to be denied based on the timing of related litigation, saying the high court has already given the board wide discretion to deny patent challenges.

In opposing Apple Inc.'s Supreme Court petition, Optis said only two years ago the justices reviewed the America Invents Act in Thryv v. Click-To-Call and confirmed PTAB institution decisions are not appealable, so there's no reason to revisit that question now. An administrative challenge can be brought through other means,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!