Optis Urges Justices To Skip Apple's Fintiv Appeal After Thryv

By Dani Kass (December 23, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Optis Cellular Technology LLC on Thursday told the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Apple's petition challenging Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent allowing inter partes reviews to be denied based on the timing of related litigation, saying the high court has already given the board wide discretion to deny patent challenges. In opposing Apple Inc.'s Supreme Court petition, Optis said only two years ago the justices reviewed the America Invents Act in Thryv v. Click-To-Call and confirmed PTAB institution decisions are not appealable, so there's no reason to revisit that question now. An administrative challenge can be brought through other means,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS