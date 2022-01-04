Economic Analysis May Play Larger Role In SEC Enforcement

By Mark Kaplan (January 4, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- In October 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler noted in congressional testimony that he had asked SEC staff to develop proposals regarding climate risk disclosure rules.[1] And as recently as December 2021, Gensler[2] and SEC acting Chief Accountant Paul Munter[3] remarked on investors' desire for climate risk disclosures, as well as the existence of ongoing projects concerning climate risk disclosure rules. These remarks follow the SEC's March 2021 announcement of the creation of the Climate and ESG Task Force in the Division of Enforcement.[4] In the announcement, the SEC noted that the initial focus of this climate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS