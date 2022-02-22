Transportation Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

By Mike Curley (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Securing an antitrust suit win for BASF Corp. against a competitor, winning a decision on comparative fault in Georgia on behalf of Suzuki Motor Corp. and prevailing in a COVID-19 class action for Postmates has earned King & Spalding LLP a spot among Law360's 2021 Transportation Groups of the Year. Susan Clare, chair of the firm's automotive and transportation litigation practice, said that in the last 50 years, the firm has represented clients like General Motors, Honda, Toyota and Lamborghini, and the depth of knowledge from that experience has led the group and its 100 attorneys to its many victories....

