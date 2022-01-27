Real Estate Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Emma Whitford (January 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP attorneys helped raise more than $460 million for Harvard's forthcoming 14-acre life sciences campus and advised AIG on its $5.1 billion residential portfolio sale to Blackstone, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Real Estate Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's commercial real estate group has between 20 and 30 attorneys at any given time and is not among Sullivan & Cromwell's largest practices, although partner Benjamin R. Weber says the team is not to be underestimated. "We like to think that we punch above our weight for our size," Weber said. "Because, frankly, our group...

