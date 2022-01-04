Insurer Fights Restaurateur's New Trial Bid In COVID-19 Row

By Eli Flesch (January 4, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. told a Missouri federal court not to grant a Kansas City restaurant and bar operator another trial in its pursuit for coverage of pandemic losses, saying a jury properly found that there was no physical loss required for coverage. The insurer said Friday that K.C. Hopps Ltd. put forth meritless arguments concerning the court's jury instructions on the applicability of certain policy exclusions when it asked for a second trial. Cincinnati is seeking to uphold its win — the first in a pandemic-coverage jury trial — by reasserting that the restaurant operator failed to show that its restaurants...

