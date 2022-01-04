TPG Sets Price Range For IPO With Eye On $9.5B Valuation

By Benjamin Horney (January 4, 2022, 10:07 AM EST) -- Private equity giant TPG Partners LLC set a price range for its initial public offering Tuesday, saying it aims to attain a valuation of as much as $9.5 billion by selling more than 28 million shares at up to $31 apiece. TPG intends to sell about 28.3 million shares for between $28 and $31 each, which would raise about $835 million if the IPO hits the midpoint of its range, according to a statement. An undisclosed strategic investor in TPG will also sell almost 5.6 million shares in the offering; those proceeds will not go to TPG. About 40% of TPG's...

