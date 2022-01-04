Facebook's Meta Rebrand Fuels Kids' Data Harvesting Suit

By Allison Grande (January 4, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- A group of parents has hit Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., with a putative class action in Alabama federal court accusing it of engaging in a "digital conspiracy" to harvest minors' images, arguing that the tech giant's recent rebrand signaled the "culmination" of its plan to unlawfully profit from this valuable information. In a 55-page complaint filed Saturday that seeks billions of dollars in damages, Alabama residents Slade Miller, Jennifer Catrice Hill, Wesley Bolton Garmon and Sarah F. Bailey — on behalf of their minor children ranging in age from 6 to 17 — accused Meta, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg...

