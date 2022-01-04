Hair Product Biz Secures $5.2M Deal To End Hair Loss Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (January 4, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted final approval to a $5.2 million deal ending claims that some of DevaCurl's hair products damaged users' scalps and caused locks to fall out, with $1.7 million going to attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on Monday gave his blessing to a deal under which Deva Concepts LLC will pay into the settlement fund and promise to make labeling changes to all of its products. The order ends a consolidated class action that had plaintiffs in Florida and California claiming the company's "sulfate-free" hair products caused significant hair loss. About half a dozen putative class...

