NY Urges Justices To Hear Challenge To SALT Deduction Cap

By Paul Williams (January 4, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- New York and three other states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge to the federal cap on state and local tax deductions, arguing that lower courts tossed the case erroneously and that it presents untested federalism questions. New York Attorney General Letitia James has joined three other states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge to the federal cap on state and local tax deductions, which James said is a "harmful, misguided and blatantly political attack." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) In a certiorari petition filed Monday, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland told the justices that...

