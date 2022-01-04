NJ AG Calls For Path To Access Internal Affairs Records

By Bill Wichert (January 4, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The New Jersey attorney general's office called on the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to establish a framework under the common law for accessing law enforcement internal affairs records, as the agency lent support to a bid to obtain materials related to a probe into an ex-municipal police director's racist and sexist remarks to his staffers. During a Zoom hearing on a state appellate decision barring access to those records about former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove, Deputy State Solicitor Alec Schierenbeck said plaintiff Richard Rivera — a policing expert and former officer in another Garden State municipality who monitors police...

