Mountain Valley Pipeline's W.Va. Water Permit Challenged

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 4, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- Green groups on Monday asked the Fourth Circuit to review the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's decision to issue a key water quality certificate for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. The department on Dec. 30 granted the pipeline's request for certification under Clean Water Act Section 401, finding that work on the pipeline won't violate state water quality standards and that any possible discharges from the project also won't violate the limits. But on Monday, the Sierra Club, West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other environmental groups filed a petition for review of the decision at the Fourth Circuit. "MVP has...

