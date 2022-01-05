SC Johnson Sued Over Ziploc's Food Preservation Claims

By Celeste Bott (January 5, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- A proposed class of customers hit S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. with a suit in Illinois federal court claiming they were misled by the company's claims that sealable plastic bags sold in various sizes under its Ziploc brand provided "unbeatable protection" or "unbeatable freshness." Those claims on the products' labels lead consumers to believe Ziploc bags offer "best-in-class protection for whatever they put inside it," but they aren't better at protecting food or keeping it fresher than competitors' products, lead plaintiff Errika Brown claimed in the complaint, filed Monday. "Consumers will understand defendant's technology claims to mean the product has certain...

