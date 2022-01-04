DC Circ. Affirms FCC's Tech Expertise In 6 GHz Ruling

By Kelcee Griffis (January 4, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit's recent decision upholding a spectrum-sharing arrangement in the 6 GHz band affirmed the Federal Communications Commission's authority as an expert agency and could lend the commission traction in future disputes over airwaves allocation, court watchers say. In a Dec. 28 opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that the FCC needn't back down from its 2020 decision to allow unlicensed wireless devices to operate alongside preexisting critical infrastructure users as long as a few protections are in place to guard against undue interference. The plan allows unlicensed wireless devices, such as Wi-Fi routers that use spectrum but don't require an FCC...

