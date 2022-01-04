Dick's Sporting Goods Says Class Suit Must Be Arbitrated

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 4, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- Dick's Sporting Goods has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to send to arbitration proposed class action claims against the company and other retailers over their use of an agency that assigned "risk scores" to customers who return products, saying the key plaintiff agreed to arbitrate any dispute. Susana Guevara — the only individual in the group of five plaintiffs with allegations specifically against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. — previously agreed to arbitrate any claims against the company "on an individual basis through arbitration rather than in court or on a class wide basis," the motion to compel filed on Monday states....

