AdventHealth Settles DOJ Case Over Deaf Patient Care

By Hannah Albarazi (January 4, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- AdventHealth settled an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint Tuesday after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found that the health system discriminated against a deaf woman who gave birth at one of its Georgia hospitals by not providing her a sign language interpreter, causing her "unnecessary stress, fear, and confusion." Advent, which describes itself on its website as "one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems" and the operator of nearly 50 hospital campuses across nine states, agreed to pay $50,000 to end the deaf patient's complaint with the DOJ claiming discrimination on the basis of disability in violation of Title...

