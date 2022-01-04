Comrit Calls For Boardroom Change At New York City REIT

By Charlie Innis (January 4, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- Comrit Investments 1 LP, a stockholder of New York City REIT Inc., claimed on Tuesday that the real estate investment trust's current board is riddled with conflicts of interest and is in need of a new director to help salvage its underperforming stock. Comrit alleged that the company's share price has dropped 60% since the REIT began publicly trading 15 months ago due to multiple "key failures," according to a letter to stockholders written by managing partner Ziv Sapir. Comrit, an investment partnership sponsored by Israel-based I.B.I. Investment House Ltd., said it is nominating Sharon Stern to the REIT's board to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS