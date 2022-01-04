Agency Pans Ex-WilmerHale Temp's DQ Bid In Extortion Case

By Andrew Strickler (January 4, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- The "latest fantasy" of a onetime WilmerHale document reviewer seeking to remove the New York federal judge overseeing an extortion case against him should be rejected, staffing agency HC2 told the court Monday. Answering a recusal request from Andrew Delaney, the company urged the court to reject his claims that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman was biased because of his long-ago employment at WilmerHale, saying the request was rife with "facial absurdity" and legal defects. The company argued that Delaney lost standing in the case when he was substituted out for the trustee of his bankruptcy estate three months ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS