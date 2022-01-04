Holtec Snags $26M Win In Suit Over Stalled NJ Tax Break

By Lauren Berg (January 4, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge has ruled that nuclear energy giant Holtec International is entitled to a $26 million tax credit that was held up over alleged misrepresentations the company made to the state's business incentive department, reasoning that questions on the application were ambiguous. In an opinion filed Dec. 30, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy granted Holtec's motion for summary judgment on its breach-of-contract complaint, finding that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's application included "ambiguities" that negatively impacted Holtec's tax credits — $26 million annually for 10 years — meant to spur investment in the blighted city of...

