UK Gets Powers On Mergers Under New Security Regime

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 5, 2022, 2:51 PM GMT) -- New laws that allow the government to intervene in mergers and acquisitions that could have consequences for national security have come into effect, giving it the power to block deals it thinks could be harmful. The Business Department said on Tuesday that the National Security And Investment Act gives the government the power to scrutinize some acquisitions made by businesses and investors. "The U.K. is world-renowned as an attractive place to invest, but we have always been clear that we will not hesitate to step in where necessary to protect our national security," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said. The government said...

