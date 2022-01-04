Latham-Led Payroll Software Firm Launches $214M IPO

By Tom Zanki (January 4, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- Human resources software firm Justworks Inc. on Tuesday launched plans for an estimated $214 million initial public offering, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, joining a fresh wave of early 2022 IPO candidates. New York-based Justworks told regulators it plans to offer the public 7 million shares priced between $29 and $32. The company would raise $213.5 million at the middle of that price range and be valued at more than $2 billion based on its total number of shares. Justworks expects to price its offering during the week of Jan....

