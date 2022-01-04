Labcorp To Provide Nursing-Mom Rooms After DOL Probe

By Katryna Perera (January 4, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- Medical testing company Labcorp will implement changes across more than 2,000 locations to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act and Affordable Care Act's requirements to provide private spaces where nursing workers can express breast milk. The change comes after a recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found a violation of the laws at the company's clinical lab in Lynwood, California, according to an announcement from the DOL. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, more commonly known as Labcorp, operates a national laboratory network. Its clients include managed care groups, biopharmaceutical companies, government agencies, physicians and other health care providers....

