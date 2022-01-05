King & Spalding Adds Two Partners In NY, DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 5, 2022, 1:13 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has added two partners to its New York and Washington offices as partners in the firm's special matters and government investigations practice, the firm said Tuesday. Raphael Larson and Gary Adamson join the firm in its Washington and New York offices, respectively. Both attorneys join King & Spalding LLP from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Zach Fardon, head of King & Spalding's government matters practice, including the special matters and government investigations team, said in a statement Tuesday that both Larson and Adamson were well known to firm clients and that both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS