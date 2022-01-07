Ex-Nissan GC Denies Wrongdoing In Holding On To Docs

By Joanne Faulkner (January 7, 2022, 4:16 PM GMT) -- The former global general counsel for Nissan has denied violating his contract after a judge ordered him to destroy copies of documents taken from the auto giant that would later underpin an unfair dismissal case against his employer. Ravinder Passi said there is no basis for claims by Nissan that he planned to misuse and retain any confidential information, in a High Court defense which has recently been made public. Passi said he sent documents to his lawyer when seeking advice on his ongoing employment, which he was entitled to do and for which did not need authorization. "There is no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS