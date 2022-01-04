No 'Safe Harbor' For Gene Therapy Found In Hatch-Waxman

By Andrew Karpan (January 4, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge told Massachusetts biotechnology company Sarepta on Tuesday that it could not use the "safe harbor" provisions of the Hatch-Waxman Act to protect a gene therapy it is developing with Roche to treat muscular dystrophy from a patent infringement lawsuit by the University of Pennsylvania. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews held that a provision in patent law created by the Hatch-Waxman Act to protect companies preparing to file generic drug applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would be of no use to Sarepta Therapeutics because Sarepta isn't using the patented cells to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS