Nevermind That Nirvana Child Porn Cover Suit, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (January 4, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the estate of Kurt Cobain and his former Nirvana bandmates accusing them of violating child pornography laws by featuring a naked baby on the 1991 album "Nevermind," ruling the now-grown plaintiff missed a deadline to respond to a dismissal motion. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin said in his Monday order that the defendants' motion to dismiss is granted, but he also gave plaintiff Spencer Elden "one last opportunity" to amend his complaint and address potential deficiencies. "In preparing the second amended complaint, plaintiff shall carefully evaluate the contentions set forth in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS