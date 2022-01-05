Latham Nabs Prosecutors From Avenatti, SF Bribery Cases

By Rachel Scharf (January 5, 2022, 12:55 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP rang in 2022 by bulking up its California white collar capabilities, hiring one former assistant U.S. attorney fresh off the trial of embattled attorney Michael Avenatti and another who helped investigate public corruption in San Francisco. Alex Wyman and Scott Joiner join Latham as partners in its white collar defense and investigations practice after five and seven years, respectively, investigating and prosecuting corporate and securities fraud for the U.S. attorney's offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles. In a Tuesday interview with Law360, both lawyers said they were drawn to Latham for the opportunity to work with...

