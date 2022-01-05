Hospital Can't Undo $24M Verdict In Baby Brain Damage Suit

By Mike Curley (January 5, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court won't upset a nearly $24 million verdict against a Jefferson County hospital in a suit alleging its nurses failed to properly monitor the fetal heart rate of a child during labor, resulting in brain damage. In a 48-page opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the ruling in favor of Anna Scott, Zachary Burke and their daughter, Lana Burke, against Jefferson County Public Hospital District No. 2, or Jefferson Healthcare, rejecting the hospital's arguments for a retrial. The panel also rejected the Burkes' cross appeal, which had argued the trial court was wrong to amend the...

