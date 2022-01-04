NY Hospital Equipment Co. Settles DOL ERISA Probe

By Rachel Stone (January 4, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- An upstate New York-based hospital equipment manufacturing company reached a deal to resolve a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that found the company's chief executive and others overpaid themselves, the DOL said Tuesday. The settlement between Utica-based Mohawk Hospital Equipment Inc. and the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration resolved a probe out of EBSA's Boston office that found that fiduciaries of Mohawk's employee stock ownership plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by lining their pockets after selling shares to the ESOP, according to the DOL. Under the settlement, those ESOP fiduciaries are required to give back $431,000 in stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS