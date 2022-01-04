Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Cisco's Bid To Ax $57M Patent Loss

By Britain Eakin (January 4, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday denied Cisco's bid to rehear a panel decision reinstating a $57 million enhanced damages award against it in the networking giant's eight-year saga with SRI International Inc. over cybersecurity patents. The court issued a brief order denying Cisco's bid for a panel rehearing or a hearing en banc. Cisco had argued that the panel's Sept. 28 decision had applied "an extremely low threshold" to determine that Cisco's infringement was willful, and it warned that if left to stand, the panel decision could be applied to "essentially every case" where defendants are found liable for encouraging customers...

