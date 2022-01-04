Wash. Team Rules Out 'Wolves' Name, Cites TM Legal Hurdles

By Zachary Zagger (January 4, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Washington Football Team said Tuesday that it has ruled out fan favorites "Wolves" or "RedWolves" in its long-anticipated rebranding from its former racist Native American name and logo, citing "legal hurdles" with trademarks "held by other teams." The National Football League team announced that the team's new name will be unveiled on Feb. 2, just days before the Super Bowl, ending what has been a nearly 19-month search for a new moniker after the team dropped its prior name and logo in July 2020 amid sponsor pressure. However, while several new names, including remaining the Washington Football Team, have been rumored...

