COVID Woes Delay High-Profile Gilead, Samsung IP Trials

By Hailey Konnath (January 4, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- Two notable intellectual property trials have been postponed amid the latest COVID-19 surge, with a case against Gilead over HIV drug patents now set to head to trial in May and another claiming Samsung infringed a wireless battery charging patent scheduled to go before a jury next month. Two high-profile intellectual property trials were delayed Tuesday amid the latest wave of COVID-19 cases. (Lightspruch/iStock) U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly agreed to push the Gilead trial to May 2 in an oral order Tuesday. The trial had been scheduled to kick off Jan. 10, but Gilead asked for a delay "in light...

