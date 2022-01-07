Munck Wilson Nabs Litigation Partner From Dubois Bryant

By Jessica Corso (January 7, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Munck Wilson Mandala announced the growth of its litigation team this week with the addition of a former DuBois Bryant & Campbell LLP partner working out of one of the firm's Austin offices. David Rowe began working at Munck Wilson's south Austin office in November, according to his LinkedIn page, though the firm didn't announce his hiring until Jan. 3. The firm, which was founded in Dallas over 20 years ago, also has an office in the northern part of Austin. "David has a very impressive background and enhances our litigation strength in the Central Texas region," Michael Rodriguez, Munck Wilson's...

