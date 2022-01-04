Fired Court Officer Can't Get Full 1st Circ. To Review Bias Suit

By Chris Villani (January 4, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday said it would not take another look at a racial discrimination complaint filed by a former Massachusetts Housing Court employee, affirming a determination that the worker was fired for insubordination after repeated warnings. The one-paragraph order denied an en banc rehearing, preserving an October finding by a First Circuit panel that Hector Jenkins' firing was due to the fact that he repeatedly refused to file complaints through the proper channels and was not the result of any racial animus. The earlier ruling found Jenkins was warned his job might be on the line if he continued firing...

