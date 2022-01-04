Cannabis Co. Trulieve Escapes Investors' Moldy Pot Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (January 4, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has won a permanent dismissal of a consolidated securities suit after a federal judge found the investors suing over moldy pot had failed to allege that the company intentionally misled them about the risks of crop contamination. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle on Thursday tossed the second amended complaint claiming Florida's largest medical cannabis company failed to disclose that its products had mold problems, saying the investors failed to adequately allege a material misstatement or omission and scienter. Judge Hinkle said the investors sufficiently alleged a material misstatement — by pointing to a statement on Trulieve's website...

