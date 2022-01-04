Wachtell, Kirkland Steer Fanatics-Topps Trading Card Biz Sale

By Rachel Scharf (January 4, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Fanatics Inc., led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, beefed up its newly formed trading cards unit Tuesday with the acquisition of Topps Co. Inc.'s rival collectibles business from private equity outfits Tornante Co. LLC and Madison Dearborn Partners, represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The deal, whose terms are not disclosed, follows Topps' failed attempt to go public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company. That plan fell through in August, after Major League Baseball decided not to renew its decades-old partnership with the famed trading card seller. Fanatics then snapped up Topps' MLB license, as well as a...

