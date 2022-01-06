Fed. Circ. Patent Decisions In 2021: An Empirical Review

By Dan Bagatell (January 6, 2022, 1:32 PM EST) -- This fifth annual article provides an empirical review of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decisions in patent cases during calendar year 2021.[1] Overall, the Federal Circuit decided fewer patent cases in 2021, with much of the decline reflecting the COVID-19-related slowdown in district courts in 2020. The court also issued fewer precedential opinions and summary affirmances and more nonprecedential decisions. Patent owners and applicants continued to have less success than patent challengers, and their results as appellants were especially dismal. Dissents were rare, and the court invalidated claims in 39 of 41 patent eligibility cases. Methodology and...

