Santa Barbara Immune To Suit Over Paddle Boarder's Death

By Mike Curley (January 4, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday freed the city of Santa Barbara from a suit alleging that its negligence led to the death of a stand-up paddleboarder who drowned in its harbor, saying the activity was inherently dangerous and that there's nothing to show that the city was grossly negligent in a way that led to his death. According to the opinion, the trial judge was right to grant summary judgment against Agnes Nabisere Mubanda, the mother of Davies Kabogoza, who fell off his board and drowned while paddling with a companion in April 2017. Mubanda appealed the summary judgment decision,...

