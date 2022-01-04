Judge OKs $30K In Fees For Alan Parsons' Contempt Effort

By Nathan Hale (January 4, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday adopted a magistrate's recommendation to award Grammy Award-winning music veteran Alan Parsons just under $30,000 to cover attorney fees he incurred obtaining a civil contempt finding against his former promoter in a trademark infringement lawsuit, slightly trimming his attorneys' request. In a two-page order, Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said the parties had not objected to U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie R. Hoffman's Dec. 20 report, and that he found no clear error in her findings. "This order is another step in the process of righting the wrongs committed by [promoted John] Regna...

