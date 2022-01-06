NJ Senate Panel Approves 8 New Judges, Judicial Privacy Bill

By Nick Muscavage (January 6, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday gave the green light to the year's first batch of state Superior Court judges, including the former commissioner of the state's Department of Community Affairs, Lori Grifa. Along with Grifa, the committee approved the nominations for six other potential Superior Court judges and one workers' compensation court judge. The full Senate must vote on their nominations for confirmation. Additionally, the committee on Thursday approved a bill that would establish an office to handle requests to shield judges' home addresses in certain records. The bill, A.B. 6171, unanimously passed the Assembly on Dec. 20....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS