Texas Sues Biden Admin. Over National Guard Vax Mandate

By Michelle Casady (January 4, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- The state of Texas is seeking court intervention against the Biden administration to block what it calls an unconstitutional vaccine mandate being imposed on the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard. In its lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Texas, the state alleges the federal government has overstepped its authority in trying to force state troops to comply with President Joe Biden's mandate because National Guardsmen are under the authority of a different commander-in-chief: Gov. Greg Abbott. "Defendants unilaterally severed the division between state and federal authority over the Army National Guard and Air National...

