Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Sues Biden Admin. Over National Guard Vax Mandate

By Michelle Casady (January 4, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- The state of Texas is seeking court intervention against the Biden administration to block what it calls an unconstitutional vaccine mandate being imposed on the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard.

In its lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Texas, the state alleges the federal government has overstepped its authority in trying to force state troops to comply with President Joe Biden's mandate because National Guardsmen are under the authority of a different commander-in-chief: Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Defendants unilaterally severed the division between state and federal authority over the Army National Guard and Air National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!