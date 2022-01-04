Fla. Firm Ends Suit Over $4M Investment Agreement

By Carolina Bolado (January 4, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- Florida company Nitrous Funding LLC on Monday dropped its suit against a New York financial services provider it accused of breaching the terms of a $4 million investment agreement by refusing to give information to Nitrous' auditor. Nitrous and Cardinal Equity notified the Southern District of New York that the suit had been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice and that each side would bear its own costs and attorney fees. Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday, and attorneys for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In the suit, filed in March 2020, Nitrous Funding said Cardinal Equity...

