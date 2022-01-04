Pessimistic FTC 'Open' To Merger Deal, Nvidia 'Hopeful'

By Bryan Koenig (January 4, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Chances for a settlement are dwindling in the Federal Trade Commission's in-house challenge to Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of Arm Ltd., although the parties told an agency administrative law judge Tuesday that the prospect is not out of the question. FTC complaint counsel James Weingarten said during a brief scheduling conference held remotely that the agency has already rejected Nvidia commitments billed as keeping Arm's independence to license chip designs and architecture technology for all comers free of Nvidia's influence. Weingarten did say the FTC remains "open" to cutting a deal. "But we do not see the likely prospect...

